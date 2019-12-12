Home

Larry V. Turner Obituary
Larry V. Turner 1950 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Larry V. Turner, 69, of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. John's Hospital, Springfield.
A time of visitation will be from 4-6 PM Monday, December 16, 2019 at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Cremation rites will then be accorded. There will be no burial at this time.
Larry was born September 24, 1950 in Danville, IL., the son of Max V. Turner and Mildred (Armstrong) Turner. He married Patricia Wellman on August 9, 1975.
He was a computer programmer, employed with MII inc./ Myers. Larry was very active in the youth bowling program. He was Vice President of the Lincoln Bowling Association for 8 years and on the Junior Bowling Association Board for 15 years. He was an avid bowler, golfer, and Chicago Bears fan. He loved going to the beach and took a trip there with his wife every year.
Surviving are his wife Patty Turner of Lincoln; children Mindy Turner Coffey (Michael) and Michael Turner, special Niece Jennifer Towell; grandchildren: Hayley, Alexis, Ethan, Zakkary, and Elliana; siblings Ava Rmaila (Ed), Jeff Turner (Robyn) , and Steve Turner. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Linda Sykes and Donna Turner.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to Donor's Choice.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
