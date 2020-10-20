Laura Mae Molt 1936 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Laura Mae Molt, 84, of Lincoln, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at The Christian Village, Lincoln IL.

Laura was born on March 7, 1936, in Mt. Pulaski, IL. The daughter of George and Virgie (Rhodes) Van Fossan. Laura married Kenneth Wayne Molt on December 31, 1954 in Lincoln, IL. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2010.

Laura is survived by her sons, Kenneth L. Molt and Rodney (Lisa) Molt; her grandchildren, Andrew, Tyler, and Damian Molt; her step-grandchildren, Randy Bailey and Candace Graham; her several great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; five sisters, Helen Hoagland, Margaret (David) Edwards, Rose Mary Musick, Sharon (Jim) Follis, and Jean (Harold) Boyer; her brother, Claude (Carla) Van Fossan, all of Lincoln.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers, George and Loren; and her sisters, Freda, Ethel, and Gladys.

Visitation will take place from 9:00-11:00am on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. A private immediate family graveside service will follow the visitation at Carlyle Cemetery in Lake Fork, IL.



