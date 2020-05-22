|
Leo A. Donath 1932 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Leo A. Donath, age 88, of Bradley passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his home. He was born May 2, 1932 in Lincoln, the son of Henry L. & Marie (Eimer) Donath. Leo married Audrey Fogerty on June 13, 1953 at St. Patrick Church in Lincoln.
Leo retired from Henry Reuter & Sons. He had also worked at Schwans Ice Cream and T & R Supply. Leo was a graduate of St. Bede Academy. He was a former president of Mended Hearts in Athens, GA and an 18-year volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. He enjoyed gardening.
Leo was a parishioner of St. John Paul II- West Campus, where he also served as an usher.
Surviving are his wife, Audrey Donath of Bradley; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Ralph & Peggy Donath of Limestone and Richard & Patricia Donath of Kankakee; and three daughters and three sons-in-law, Carolyn & Jacob Levy of St. Anne, Cindy & Dane Meyer of Roanoke, VA, and Dianne & Joe Sands of Kansas City, MO; thirteen grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren. Leo is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Deborah Dandurand; and three brothers, Gene Donath, Bob Donath, and Wilfred Donath.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at St. John Paul II- West Campus in Kankakee. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Bede Academy, Hospice of Kankakee Valley, or .
Arrangements made by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 22 to May 28, 2020