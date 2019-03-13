|
Leo H. Meyer Jr. 1936 - 2019
Palm Desert, CA—Leo "Bud" Meyer Jr., 84, of Palm Desert, CA, passed peacefully to his new home on March 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Per Bud's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Bud was born in Lincoln, IL, the son of the late Leo H. Meyer Sr. and Martha Lessen Meyer. He was united in marriage to Virginia Harris on Oct. 10, 1959, she survives at their home in Palm Desert, CA.
Bud proudly served his country in the Marine Corps, for three years aboard a Navy Air Craft Carrier, from 1953 to 1956. He loved his country, gladly serving such with respect and dignity. His favorite pastime was playing golf and visiting with his family and friends. Bud worked for many years in the finance business, finally retiring from a large Ford dealer in Palm Desert as their controller.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia; three children, Andy, Lisa and Dayna; five grandchildren; and two great-grand-children. In addition, three brothers, and a sister, Terry Meyer, Danny Meyer, David Meyer and Mary Jane Novak.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jim and Gordon Meyer.
Bud had a great sense of humor, loved his family dearly, was a kind and generous man who will surely be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019