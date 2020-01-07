|
Leo H. Parks 1940 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Leo H. Parks, 79, of Lincoln, passed away January 4, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. A memorial visitation will be from 5-7 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Graveside burial services will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at New Union Cemetery.
Leo was born August 18, 1940 in Lincoln, Il., the son of Paul E. Parks and Florence (Gehlbach). He married Mary "Sue" McSpadden. Leo proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He attained the rank of Private First Class. He was a carpenter and was a longtime farmer in the Beason area. He enjoyed people, stayed up to date on Beason Ag news, enjoyed people, and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Surviving are his wife Sue of Lincoln; daughters: KImberly Sue Parks-Hum (Scott) and Shelley Kaye Daugherty; grandchildren: Skylir Kenning and Dustin Robertson; brother Roby Alan Parks; and nieces and nephews: Jennifer Martin, Brett Martin, Rebecca J. Hauffe O'Connell, Karl P. Hauffe, Stephanie McSpadden, and Michelle McSpadden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Florence Jean Hauffe Finger and Richard Marion Parks.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020