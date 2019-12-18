Home

Maas-Hurley Funeral Home
301 S Washington
Manito, IL 61546
(309) 968-6157
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
San Jose, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
San Jose, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Kastner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona R. Kastner


1925 - 2019
Leona R. Kastner Obituary
Leona R. Kastner 1925 - 2019
San Jose, IL—Leona R. Kastner, 94, of San Jose passed away at 12:17 A.M., Monday, December 16, 2019, at Copper Creek Cottages in Lincoln. She was born October 18, 1925, in rural Manito to Merlyn and Ruth Meeker Ethell. She married Robert "Bob" Kastner on December 10, 1947, in Manito and he preceded her in death on November 10, 2016. Surviving are three children, Mary Ann Kastner of Bloomington, Janet (Gary) Cross of Emden, and David (Judy) Kastner of San Jose.
Leona has five grandchildren, Stacy (Scott) Gillard, Ryan (Amy) Cross, Alyson (Carsten) Christensen, Andrea (Wing) Lau and Drew (Erin) Kastner. She has six great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. One sister, Norma Hofreiter of Manito, and one sister-in-law Gladys Kastner of Pekin also survive.
Leona was a member of the San Jose United Methodist Church and was active in the United Methodist Women serving as the group's president for some years; the San Jose Women's Club; a member of the Homemakers Extension Association; and was a 4-H leader in Mason County for several years. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and genealogy.
Funeral services for Leona will be 11 A.M. Monday, December 23, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in San Jose. Pastor Steve Williams will officiate. Visitation will start at 9 A.M. until the time of service at the Church. Internment will be in Meadow Lawn Cemetery Manito. Memorials may be given in Leona's memory to St. Jude's Hospital Affiliate in Peoria or to the . Go to www.hurleyfh.com to leave an online comment for the family. Maas-Hurley Funeral Home Manito assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
