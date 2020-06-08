Lewis Eyrse
Lewis Eyrse 1929 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Lincoln- Lewis Eyrse ,91, passed away at 4:18 a.m. on Saturday June 6, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
Lewis was born on January 15, 1929 in San Jose, IL; son of Cecil and Edith (Parr) Eyrse. He married Audrey Davies on May 2, 1953 in England. She preceded him in death on February 18, 1998.
Surviving Lewis are his children: Shirley Carter of New Holland, IL, Judy (Loren) Laubenstein of Lincoln, IL, Alan Eyrse of Lincoln, IL, David (Michelle) Eyrse of Hartsburg, IL and Tracy (Reggie) Payne of Hartsburg, IL; one brother: Richard Eyrse of Merkel, TX; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter: Janice Bridges, one grandson: Gerard "Maynard" Carter, and one sister Nelda.
Lewis proudly served in the United States Airforce during the Korean War. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge in Lincoln as well as the VFW in Lincoln, IL.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family graveside will be held at Zion Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday June 13, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL with limitations due to Covid-19. Memorial donations may be made in Lewis' name to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
