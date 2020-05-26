|
|
Linda Gephart 1948 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Linda Gephart, 71, of Lincoln, passed away May 22, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home.
Linda was born June 20, 1948 in Lincoln, the daughter of James H. Morrow and Mary (Burnham). Linda graduated from LCHS class of 1966. She married Robert Gephart June 24, 1966.
Linda was a technician at Lincoln Developmental Center. She enjoyed running the gift shop at the Oasis Senior Center where she was a volunteer and member for many years. She loved to craft, go out to eat, tell jokes, and embarrass her family by being inappropriate. She was always smiling, laughing, joking, and having a good time.
Surviving are her husband Bob Gephart, daughter Pam Loveall, granddaughters Kelsey Gephart and Shelby Leigh, great-grandson Bobby Gephart, and brothers David Morrow and Dennis Morrow.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son in law Dallas Loveall.
Memorial donations may be made to the Oasis Senior Center.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 26 to May 28, 2020