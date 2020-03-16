|
Lois A. Cooper 1941 - 2020
Atlanta, IL—Lois A. Cooper, 78, of Atlanta, passed away at 4:45 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.
Visitation will be held at Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta from 12:00 p.m - 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. Mr. Maurice Stribling will officiate. Cremation Rites will be accorded. Burial will be at Long Hollow Cemetery in Plato, Missouri, at a later date.
Lois A. Ferrell was born August 30, 1941, in LeRoy, the daughter of Jess E. and Laura M. Scott Ferrell. She was united in marriage with Roger E. Cooper on September 2, 1977. He survives.
Lois is also survived by their children: Brian S. (Terry) McGee, Kristine A. (Christopher) Birdwell, Jason K. McGee, Jeanette (Reese) Mouldin, Michael L. (Beth) Cooper, Rance Cooper, Carla J. Dailey, and Ralph E. Cooper; 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Katherine (Jimmy) Wright and Joyce Ferrell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son: Ralph M. McGee; and one sister: Alice M. Ferrell.
Lois was a member of the Atlanta Christian Church. She was a graduate of Rockford East High School and retired from Walgreens Drug Store in Rockford in 1992.
Memorials may be made to her family.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020