Lois "Maxine" Hum 1934 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—Lois "Maxine" Hum, 84, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Saint Clara's Manor, Lincoln, IL.

Maxine was born on December 5, 1934, in Lincoln, IL; the daughter of Theodore and Gladys (Devine) Ramlow. She married Harold Hum on August 5, 1956, in Lincoln, IL. He preceded her in death on January 22, 2008.

Maxine is survived by her daughter, Marla (Don) Williams; her son, Scott (Kim) Hum; her grandchildren, Amy Williams and Ryan (Ali) Williams; and her great-grandchildren, Harper Williams and Barrett Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, Carl;and sister, Carlene Ramlow-Hinton.

Maxine was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, The Mary Martha Circle, The Lincoln Oasis, and was on the ALMH Auxiliary Board of Directors. She enjoyed volunteering her time at ALMH. Above all else, Maxine took pride in that she was the mother to Marla and Scott, grandma to Amy Williams and Ryan (Ali) Williams, and great grandma to Harper and Barrett Williams.

Services for Maxine will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln. Burial will follow the services at New Union Cemetery in Lincoln. Memorial donations may be made in Maxine's name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lincoln Oasis, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, or Castle Manor. Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019