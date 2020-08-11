Lola Caroline Otto 1922 - 2020
Petersburg, IL—Lola Otto, 98 years old, of Petersburg, Illinois, passed away on August 9, 2020, at Sunny Acres Nursing Home. While our hearts are broken, we are happy mom has joined her husband, Robert, in Heaven.
Mom was born March 12, 1922, in Athens, Illinois, the daughter of Emery and Maude Hannibal. Mom married dad on February 23, 1946, at the Central Presbyterian Church in Petersburg.
Mom is survived by two children, Harry (wife Ruth) of Tice and Diana (husband Wendell) of Lincoln; one sister, Dorothy (husband Robert) of Mt. Sterling; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert, after sixty-four years of marriage; two sons, Harold Emery and Robert "Peter" Otto; and a sister, Viola Burkhead.
Mom was a homemaker until her children were grown, then worked with her husband for ten years at Menard Lockers in Petersburg. She was a member of the Central Presbyterian Church, where she had been a Sunday school teacher for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing Bingo, playing cards and slot machines.
Mom's family would like to give the staff at Sunny Acres Nursing Home special thanks for all the love, care, kindness and support they gave Mom while she was in their care.
A private family visitation will be held at Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, Illinois, with a private family graveside service immediately following. Pastor Rick Pierce will be the officiant.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sunny Acres Activity Department, 19130 Sunny Acres Rd, Petersburg, Illinois, 62675.
Please visit hurleyfh.com
to share memories and leave condolences. Hurley Funeral Home, Petersburg, is assisting the family with final arrangements.