Louise Ey 1919 - 2019
Mt. Pulaski, IL—MT PULASKI – Louise Ey, 100, passed away at home on December 26, 2019.
Louise was born on April 15, 1919 in Mt Pulaski, IL. Daughter of the late Charles and Louise Ey, preceded in death by her siblings Otto Ey, Lillian Hutchcraft, Carl 'Bill' Ey, and Vincent 'Cap' Ey. Loving aunt to the late June Reich and the late Bobby Hutchcraft, Dr. John Ey (Susan), Gary Ey (Kitty), and the late Dr. Richard Ey. Treasured great aunt to Ann Wilson (Larry) and Mark Reich (Jill), Sydney Ey Henning and David Ey, Matt and Heather Ey, and Steven, Kathy, and Cindy Ey. She was dearly loved by many great grand nieces and nephews.
Louise attended Mt Pulaski high school and then worked at the Ey bakery as the cake decorator. When the bakery closed, she worked until her retirement at the Illinois Department of Revenue. She dedicated her free time to her extended family. She treasured her friends and neighbors, and after she turned 90, she was deeply grateful for their generosity, including homemade meals, drives to her doctors and hairdresser, and genuine care about her well being.
She enjoyed going to the boat to play slot machines and watching Jeopardy and basketball. She was a homebody who for decades loved opening her door and preparing lavish meals with plenty of leftovers. The Ey family home was the center of many Thanksgivings and summer get-togethers. Recently, she was honored to be interviewed by the local paper about her long life in Mt Pulaski, to share with local farmers her memories of the Great Depression, and to celebrate her 100 th birthday this past April surrounded by friends and family.
She jokingly attributed her long life to having a Miller Lite every day and never having married, but those who knew her recognize that she lived a long life because she was tough, and she always had a good sense of humor and an even bigger heart. She was honored to be the 'keeper of the Ey family flame', and she was blessed to live her entire life and to die in the house where she was born, which was always her greatest wish. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Graveside services for Louise will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday January 11, 2020 at Mt. Pulaski Cemetery with Pastor David Hutton officiating. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Memorials may be made in Louise's name to the Mt. Pulaski Historical Society.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020