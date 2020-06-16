Loyd E. Elam
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Loyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loyd E. Elam 1938 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Loyd E. Elam, 81, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.
Graveside Services for Mr. Elam will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at Zion Cemetery in Lincoln. Military Rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #263 of Lincoln.
Loyd Earl Elam was born on November 19, 1938, in Pekin, Illinois, the son of Earl Herschel and Letha Juanita Phillips Elam.
He is survived by his loving companion of 30 years: Sandy Brown; his two daughters: Kimberly Johnson and Tammy Elam; eight grandchildren: Joshua, Zachery, Jason, Starana, Jacob, Joseph, Curtis, and Kyle; eleven great-grandchildren; Sandy's daughter: Laura Logan; granddaughter: Erisha Logan; and great-granddaughter: Jazleyn Thomas.
Loyd was preceded in death by one daughter: Vicki Emerick and one sister: Ruth Spurgeon.
Loyd served in the United States Marines. He worked as a coal miner for twenty years. He was a member of Lincoln Moose Lodge, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2708 in Lincoln, and American Legion Post #263. Loyd was an Avid Cubs, Green Bay Packers, and University of Illinois fan. He took a busload of Lincoln kids and chaperones to Wrigley Field every year for 20 years.
Memorials may be made to the Memorial Home Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital .
Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peasley Funeral Home
401 Delavan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-8141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved