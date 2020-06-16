Loyd E. Elam 1938 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Loyd E. Elam, 81, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.
Graveside Services for Mr. Elam will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at Zion Cemetery in Lincoln. Military Rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #263 of Lincoln.
Loyd Earl Elam was born on November 19, 1938, in Pekin, Illinois, the son of Earl Herschel and Letha Juanita Phillips Elam.
He is survived by his loving companion of 30 years: Sandy Brown; his two daughters: Kimberly Johnson and Tammy Elam; eight grandchildren: Joshua, Zachery, Jason, Starana, Jacob, Joseph, Curtis, and Kyle; eleven great-grandchildren; Sandy's daughter: Laura Logan; granddaughter: Erisha Logan; and great-granddaughter: Jazleyn Thomas.
Loyd was preceded in death by one daughter: Vicki Emerick and one sister: Ruth Spurgeon.
Loyd served in the United States Marines. He worked as a coal miner for twenty years. He was a member of Lincoln Moose Lodge, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2708 in Lincoln, and American Legion Post #263. Loyd was an Avid Cubs, Green Bay Packers, and University of Illinois fan. He took a busload of Lincoln kids and chaperones to Wrigley Field every year for 20 years.
Memorials may be made to the Memorial Home Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital .
Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
