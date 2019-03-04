Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurley Funeral Home
603 E Chestnut St
Mason City, IL 62664
(217) 482-5959
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hurley Funeral Home
603 E Chestnut St
Mason City, IL 62664
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Hurley Funeral Home
603 E Chestnut St
Mason City, IL 62664
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Elaine Ray


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucille Elaine Ray Obituary
Lucille Elaine Ray 1938 - 2019
Mason City, IL—Lucille Elaine Ray, age 80, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Lucille, the daughter of Perry Dennis, was born on December 1, 1938, in Mason City. She married Buford Ray on August 30, 1972, in Lincoln.
Lucille is survived by her husband Buford of Mason City; children, Gwen Wilson of Lincoln, Lori (Mike) Kirby of Mason City, Bob (Shelia) Wilson of Lincoln, and Jim (Cathy) Wilson of Iowa Park, TX; grandchildren, Ken (Stephanie) Leonard of Easton, Brad (Cathy) Leonard of Atlanta, IL, Ryan Hatfield of Clinton, Jeremy "Tank" Hatfield of Mason City, Emily (Riley) Wolpert of Bloomington, Braden Wilson of Lincoln, and Joshua (Elyse) Wilson of Springfield; seven great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, and her brother, Don "Squint" Dennis.
In her spare time, Lucille enjoyed camping, spending time with her family, volunteering at the American Legion in Mason City, painting, and watching her favorite TV shows. She worked for Eaton Corporation as a Machine Operator and was the co-owner of Ray's Auto Repair in Mason City.
A funeral service for Lucille will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City. Pastor Kurt McCallister will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Mason City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Lucille may be made to the Mason City American Legion Post 496.
Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.hurleyfh.com
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hurley Funeral Home
Download Now