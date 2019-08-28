|
Lucille M. Miller 1929 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Lucille M. Miller, 89, of Lincoln passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
Funeral Services for Lucille will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln with Rev. Bill Ramsdale and Rev. Bob Baker officiating.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Keys cemetery in rural Beason.
Lucille Marie McGuinn was born on September 14, 1929 in Douglas County, Illinois the daughter of Everett and Clovey Hines McGuinn. She was the last member of her immediate family. She was united in marriage to the love of her life Roy E. Miller on November 27, 1946. He preceded her in death on June 8, 1985.
Surviving her are her children: Genia and Dave Lock, Pamela andBobby Baker. Four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband three sisters and seven brothers.
Lucille retired from the Lincoln Development Center after 25 years of service. She was a member of the Beason United Methodist Church and Trip- 0 -8 card club in Beason. She served on the Oran Township Board for four years.
Lucille volunteered her time for 28 years at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital and for six years at Lincoln's Tomb at Oakridge Cemetery in Springfield.
Memorials may be made to the Beason United Methodist Church or the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019