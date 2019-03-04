|
|
Lucille Ray 2019
Mason City, IL—Lucille Elaine Ray, age 80, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Lucille, the daughter of Perry Dennis, was born on December 1, 1938 in Mason City. She married Buford Ray on August 30, 1972 in Lincoln.
Lucille is survived by her husband Buford of Mason City; children, Gwen Wilson of Lincoln, Lori (Mike) Kirby of Mason City, Bob (Shelia) Wilson of Lincoln, and Jim (Cathy) Wilson of Iowa Park, TX; grandchildren, Ken (Stephanie) Leonard of Easton, Brad (Cathy) Leonard of Atlanta, IL, Ryan Hatfield of Clinton, Jeremy "Tank" Hatfield of Mason City, Emily (Riley) Wolpert of Bloomington, Braden Wilson of Lincoln, and Joshua (Elyse) Wilson of Springfield; seven great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, and her brother, Don "Squint" Dennis.
In her spare time, Lucille enjoyed camping, spending time with her family, volunteering at the American Legion in Mason City, painting, and watching her favorite TV shows. She worked for Eaton Corporation as a Machine Operator and was the co-owner of Ray's Auto Repair in Mason City.
A funeral service for Lucille will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City. Pastor Curt McCallister will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Mason City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Lucille may be made to the Mason City American Legion Post 496.Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.hurleyfh.com.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019