The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Lemme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Marie "Lee" Lemme

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia Marie "Lee" Lemme Obituary
Lydia Marie "Lee" Lemme 1919 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Lydia Marie "Lee" Lemme, 100, was born Dec. 29, 1919 in New Holland, IL daughter of Walter and Mildred Bracey Osborn. She married Edward Raymond "Ray" Lemme May 28, 1942 in the Methodist Church in Miami, FL, when Ray was serving in The US Navy. He preceded her in death on November 8, 2011
She graduated from Lincoln College and Illinois State University. A retired teacher, she taught for more than 25 years in Logan County Schools.
Mrs. Lemme was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Rachel Circle of Methodist Church, Lincoln Woman's Club, Oasis Senior Center, Oasis Book Club, DeWitt Logan Retired Teachers association, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, and was Past President of The American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her three sons: David (Kathy) of Williamsville, Donald (Christie) of Lincoln, and Daniel (Cheryl) of Lincoln. Five grandchildren: Christopher Lemme of LeRoy, IL, Andrew Lemme of Kenney, IL, Brian (Jennifer) of Rochester, IL, Katelyn Lemme of Lincoln, and Tristan (Troy) Morton of Mt. Olive, IL. Three great-grandchildren, Lauryn, Evan, and Shay Lemme.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; and her infant son, Roger.
Services for Lee will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service (10:00-11:00am) also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Richmond Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Lee's name to The First United Methodist Church in Lincoln. A special thanks to Dr. Carroll and his staff, Timber Creek, and St. Clara's for their care given to our mother.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
Download Now