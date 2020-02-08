|
Lydia Marie "Lee" Lemme 1919 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Lydia Marie "Lee" Lemme, 100, was born Dec. 29, 1919 in New Holland, IL daughter of Walter and Mildred Bracey Osborn. She married Edward Raymond "Ray" Lemme May 28, 1942 in the Methodist Church in Miami, FL, when Ray was serving in The US Navy. He preceded her in death on November 8, 2011
She graduated from Lincoln College and Illinois State University. A retired teacher, she taught for more than 25 years in Logan County Schools.
Mrs. Lemme was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Rachel Circle of Methodist Church, Lincoln Woman's Club, Oasis Senior Center, Oasis Book Club, DeWitt Logan Retired Teachers association, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, and was Past President of The American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her three sons: David (Kathy) of Williamsville, Donald (Christie) of Lincoln, and Daniel (Cheryl) of Lincoln. Five grandchildren: Christopher Lemme of LeRoy, IL, Andrew Lemme of Kenney, IL, Brian (Jennifer) of Rochester, IL, Katelyn Lemme of Lincoln, and Tristan (Troy) Morton of Mt. Olive, IL. Three great-grandchildren, Lauryn, Evan, and Shay Lemme.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; and her infant son, Roger.
Services for Lee will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service (10:00-11:00am) also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Richmond Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Lee's name to The First United Methodist Church in Lincoln. A special thanks to Dr. Carroll and his staff, Timber Creek, and St. Clara's for their care given to our mother.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020