|
|
Lynn Dale "Sarge" Gray 1947 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Lynn Dale "Sarge" Gray, 72, passed away at 7:51 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Springfield, IL.
Dale was born on September 17, 1947 in Socorro, NM; son of Delbert Anson and Margaret M. (Sanders) Gray Sr. He married Sue Ellen Weindorf on February 14, 1997 in Lincoln, IL. She survives him.
Also surviving are his children: Kathi Gray Hoover of Hartford, KY, L.D. Gray II of Huntsville, AL; stepchildren: Laura (Rich) Sallie of Crown Point, IN, Robert (Stephanie) Presswood Sr. of Benton, AR, Vern (Brandy) Presswood of Kaukauna, WI, and Shawna Presswood of Marinette, WI; his siblings: Sue (Larry) Williamson of Springfield, IL, K. Scotty (Barbara) of Killeen, TX, Rose-Marie (Keith) Sandt of Knoxville, IN, and Terry Anson (Lisa) Gray of Bayside, TX; as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Paul Wayne, Delbert "Mike" Gray, and Barbara Cline.
Dale retired from the United States Navy and Eaton Corporation. Dale was a member of Park Meadows Baptist Church.
Services for Dale will be 6:00 p.m. Monday October 28, 2019 at Park Meadows Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Presswood Sr. and Pastor Kerby Campbell officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service). Burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday October 29, 2019 where full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post # 263. Memorials may be made to Park Meadows Baptist Church. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019