Mabel Spurgin 1926 - 2019
New Holland, IL—Mabel "Ginny" Virginia Spurgin, 93, of New Holland, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at her residence.
She was born April 2, 1926 to William and Mabel (Adams) Spencer in San Benito, TX. She married Clarence L. Spurgin on December 17, 1944 in Springfield, IL and he preceded her in death on February 24, 2012. Also preceding her in death were her parents, two brothers and one sister.
Survivors include one daughter: Beverly (Dennis) Tibbs of New Holland; two grandchildren: Zac (Chrissy) Tibbs of Sherman; Tonya (Tim) Evans of Fairbury, IL; and two great grandchildren: Carter and Jackson Evans of Fairbury, IL.
Ginny loved to be outdoors and was always happiest in her garden. In her garden she raised produce with her husband to sell at the Farmer's Market. She was delighted when her hobby was passed on to those she loved dearly. Even in her nineties, she could be found alongside her daughter, son-in-law, and grandson, helping tend to their vegetable garden.
Graveside services will be held on 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery in Greenview, IL. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert- Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020