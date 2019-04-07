|
Madeline Harmon 2019
Lincoln, IL—Madeline Harmon, 81, of Lincoln passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Quiram Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta with Rev. John Horner officiating.
Burial will be in the McLean Cemetery.
Madeline Van Hoosier was born on November 23, 1937, in Bloomington the daughter of Lester Dyke and Lorraine Ford Van Hoosier.
She was united in marriage to Joe Patterson and later married Paul Harmon on October 4, 1965. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2005.
She is survived by her children: Karen Schaub, Julie Clenin, Leonard Harmon. One sister: Delores "Lory" (William) Moore. Seven grandchildren: J. Lance Conahan, Dustin (Melissa) Schaub, Madeline "Michelle" Thomas, Tyler Clenin, Megan Clenin, and Jack Harmon. One great-grandchild: Jack Thomas.
She was preceded in death by one son: Scott Patterson, one sister: Marilyn Paice.
Madeline graduated from the McLean High School in 1955. She retired from Lehn and Fink in Lincoln. She was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Minier.
Additionally, the family would like to Thank Vonderleith Living Center for the care they provided.
Memorials may be made to the .
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019