Margaret Gail Conaway 1936 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Margaret Gail Conaway, 84, of Lincoln, went to be with Jesus on September 3, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield with Keith, Keena, and her life long best friend Michelle Purcell by her side.

Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Crossway Church. Funeral services will be at 11 AM, Friday, September 11, 2020 also at the church with Pastor Nick Hardy officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pulaski Cemetery. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Margaret was born July 27, 1936 in Bay City, IL., the daughter of Willie Kingsley and Lydia Risinger Kingsley. She married Charles Conaway from Mt. Pulaski, IL. She had 3 daughters: Kellie Jo, Konda, and Keena and her son in law Keith whom she treasured like a son. She has 2 loving brothers: Lyndol (Delores) Kingsley and Dennis Kingsley. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren: Jake and Hannah Williams and Bo and Ashlee Hatfield; 2 step granddaughters: Autumn and Summer Roos; and 6 great grandchildren: Alexis, Alyssa, Trinity, Brentley, Serenity, and Major.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles, 2 loving daughters: Kellie Jo and Konda, 2 brothers: Carl Kingsley and Raymond Kingsley, sister Phyllis Fiala, and great granddaughter Alayah Grace.

Margaret was renowned for her cooking and baking skills. Meals after church at "Grandma's" house on Sundays were unrivaled. She loved to serve others, especially those closest to her. She also enjoyed reading her bible, doing daily devotions, and praying faithfully. Women like Margaret are a true rarity. She was a God fearing woman with a servants heart. She was the sweetest, bravest, most selfless person and was well known for her strength and kindness. She loved fiercely and unconditionally carried heroic strength through an immeasureable amount of pain and heartbreak. Having had to endure burying two daughters and losing her husband to an unforgiving disease and eventual death. But yet, the most amazing thing is that her faith in God remained unwavering. She fervently trusted and loved God without question and never allowed her suffering to make her bitter or angry. Margaret touched the lives of all who knew her and was a walking inspiration to her family. She will be dearly missed every single day. Her spirit will live on in her family and the lives that she influenced will forever be changed for the better. Her life was a picture of dynamic faith, profound love and grace, and undoubted genuinity.

Memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.



