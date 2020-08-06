Margaret Green 1922 - 2020

Mason City, IL—Margaret Green, 97, passed July 31, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL. Fannie Margaret was born in Matthews, Missouri to Albert Joseph and Jennie Marie (Adcock) Garner on September 9, 1922. She was named after her aunt.

She married John Leroy Green August 15, 1942 in Sikeston, Missouri as he was leaving for service. They lived in Edwardsville and Macomb before moving to Mason City where she has lived for over 70 years.

He preceded her in death as did brother Joe Garner and sisters; Mary Chartrau, Alberta Ingram and Peggy Tanner.

Margaret was a skillful homemaker and gardener. She loved cooking and baking was known for candy making including a platter-sized molded egg that grandsons, and later great grandchildren excitedly cracked each Easter.

She is survived by her son Robert & Beth Green, Lincoln, IL; grandsons, Joel & Michelle Green, Lincoln, and Ross & Jena Green, Washington, IL; grandchildren, Sloan, Mazie, Rafe, Brynley and Brecklyn Green; sisters, Barby Rhoades and Jane Cantrell.

The family graveside service with Rev. Adam Quine at Mason City Cemetery is planned by Hurley Funeral Home.



