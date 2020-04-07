Home

Margaret Lucille Newhouse Obituary
Margaret Lucille Newhouse 1928 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Margaret Lucille Newhouse, 91, of Lincoln, passed away April 5, 2020 at her home.
Private family graveside services will be held due to the CDC recommendations on gatherings because of COVID 19. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Margaret was born April 7, 1928 in Lincoln, IL., the daughter of Carl and Mildred (Halsey) Schonewise. She married Wendell Martin Newhouse. He preceded her in death.
She and her husband owned and operated Newhouse Jewelers for many years. She enjoyed yard work and collecting knick knacks.
Surviving are her son Mark Newhouse and fiancé Valerie Schmid and grandson James Huddlestun. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter Cynthia Huddlestun.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
