Margaret (Jackson) Sprague 1924 - 2019
Clinton, IL—Margaret (Jackson) Sprague, 94, of Clinton, Illinois, passed away at 5:30 p.m., March 24, 2019, at the Christian Village, Lincoln, IL.
Services will be 12:00 Noon, Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with her son, Jack Sprague, officiating. Burial will follow at Keys Cemetery, Beason, IL. Visitation will be 10 a.m. – 12 Noon, Monday, April 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Beason Fire Department or the Beason United Methodist Church.
Margaret was born May 24, 1924, in DeWitt County, Illinois the daughter of Oral and Leona (Armstrong) Jackson. She married C. Allen Sprague November 2, 1942, in Lincoln, IL. He passed away October 29, 2018.
Survivors include her children, Jack Sprague, Centralia, IL, Martha (Terry) Deavers, Clinton, IL, and Jane (Steve) King, Oxford, Iowa; 8 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Mollie Langley; and daughter-in-law, Pam Sprague.
Margaret taught 16 years at the Broadwell Grade School before she retired. Teaching and receiving her teaching degree was her greatest accomplishments. Margaret was an avid reader. She loved gardening and being outdoors in nature. Her flowers brought her great joy.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019