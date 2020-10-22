1/1
Marian Billiter
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Riverton, IL—RIVERTON-Marian J. Billiter , 93, formerly of Lincoln, IL passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at home, in Riverton, Illinois.
Marian was born on July 21, 1927 in Lincoln, IL the daughter of Herbert and Leona (Pasco) Witt.
Marian is survived by her daughter: Frances (Jerry) Collins of Riverton, IL, 5 grandchildren: Kristen Mohn, Kevin (Jen) Kirk, Jennifer (Kile) Lewison, Jacob Shaffer, and Morgan (Jon) Hanson and 11 great-grandchildren
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, sister: Iva Brelsford, and brother's: Howard, Allen, and Donald Witt.
Visitation for Marian will be from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 Noon Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL A private family service will be held. Memorials may be made in Marian's name to the Disabled Veteran's National Foundation.

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
