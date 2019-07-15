|
|
Marian M. Adams 2019
Atlanta, IL—Marian M. Adams passed away peacefully at her Atlanta home on July 14, 2019, in the care of her family and Safe Haven Hospice. Visitation services are scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta. An additional visitation is available a half hour prior to the memorial service at the Church. The Memorial Service will be held at the Atlanta United Methodist Church on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 10:30 am with Pastor Carl Johnston officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Atlanta Rescue Squad, PO Box 708, Atlanta, IL 6 1723 or the J. H. Hawes Grain Elevator Museum, PO Box 547, Atlanta, IL 61723.
Marian Maxine Ioder Adams, daughter of Levi David and Edith Briggs Ioder, was born on March 16, 1922, at the family farmstead in Buda, IL. Marian, her parents, and three brothers moved to Bradford, IL. Marian attended Bradford High School graduating in 1940. She received her Bachelor's of Science in Home Economics from MacMurray College in 1944. During the summers of 1943 and 1944, Marian worked as a "Harvey Girl" in the El Tovar Hotel restaurant on the Grand Canyon South Rim, Arizona, and in the La Fonda Restaurant in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In August 1944, Marian accepted a home economics teaching position at the Atlanta High School, in Atlanta, IL, where she taught for two years. One of her students, Marjorie Ann Coleman, introduced her cousin Paul Adams (just home from WWII) to Marian. Marian and Paul were married on August 11, 1946, in Bradford, IL. Marian is survived by her son, John Richard Adams, daughter-in-law, Susan Weil Adams, daughter, Carolyn Jean Adams, and son-in-law, John Forsyth Meigs. Her husband, Paul, predeceased her on August 20, 2015.
Marian was an active volunteer is many organizations as she raised her family. She was a Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Leader (Pack 123), member of Eminence Township Home Extension, leader of the 4H Girls Club, a volunteer for the Eminence Township fundraisers, and served on the Abraham Lincoln Hospital Board as a member and secretary in the 1960s. Enjoying history and genealogy, Marian held long-time memberships, as well as held officer positions, in the Abraham Lincoln Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Society Colonial Daughters of the Seventeenth Century.
Continuing her involvement in education, Marian served as a substitute teacher at the Atlanta Public schools and the Olympia School District. Marian was an avid bridge player. She was a long-term member of the Atlanta Ladies Cemetery board, the A- Team, and the Flower Buds. Marian was a member of the United Methodist Church in Atlanta. Marian served as an election judge in the town of Atlanta from 1974 to 2008.
The Adams family wishes to thank Florence (Buni) Smith for her loving care and dedication to keeping Marian at home until her death.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from July 15 to July 17, 2019