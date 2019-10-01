Home

Marian R. Speciale

Marian R. Speciale Obituary
Marian R. Speciale 1925 - 2019
Evansville, IN—Marian R. (Rogers) Speciale, of Evansville, IN, formerly of Atlanta, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Evansville Protestant Home. She was born at St. Clara's Hospital in Lincoln, IL, on June 4, 1925, to J. Harold and Mildred (Stroud) Rogers of rural Atlanta.
Marian graduated from Atlanta High School and Eureka College. She married Joseph Speciale on Aug. 4, 1957, at the Atlanta Christian Church. Marian taught second grade at Edwards School in Bloomington for 10 years. In 1973, she helped found the Atlanta Christian Pre-School, and continued as a teacher there until she retired in 1993. Marian was an active lifetime member of the Atlanta Christian Church. She was a member of the American Hemerocallis (Daylily) Society and sharing her plants was a hobby. She genuinely enjoyed befriending and assisting others. She especially enjoyed family time and was so interested in the lives of her grandchildren.
Marian is survived by her 3 children: Lorna (David) Holland of Titusville, FL, Paul (Laurie) Speciale of Evansville, IN, and Lyle (Elizabeth) Speciale of Chandler, AZ; grandchildren: Kristen (Michael) Gasparino, April (Matthew) Lipphardt, Charis Holland, Anna Holland, Brittany (Mason) Wright, Taylor (Bryan) McDowell, Hailey Speciale, Harper Speciale, Evan (Kelsey) Speciale, and Emma Speciale; great-grandchildren: Whitfield and Lincoln Wright, and Benjamin Lipphardt.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1993, her only sibling, Donald Rogers, and an infant grandson, Matthew Speciale.
At Marian's request there will be no memorial service. She has been laid to rest beside her husband in the Atlanta Cemetery. A private family gathering will be held at a future date.
Remembrances may be made to the Atlanta Christian Church.
Final arrangements were entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019
