Marie Turner 1939 - 2020
Lawndale, IL—Marie Turner, 81, of Lawndale, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home.
Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 9, 2020, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lincoln. Rev. Jeffrey G. Laible will officiate.
Marie McGill was born on February 16, 1939, in Raleigh, Ill., the daughter of Charles and Berneda Jamerson McGill. She was united in marriage to Jerry Lee Turner on September 5, 1964. He survives.
Also surviving are her daughter: Tacy Marie (Roy) Petrait; daughter-in-law: Vicki Ericksson; two grandchildren: Douglas Cargill and Ian Ericksson; and her twin sister: Mary Gaines.
She was preceded in death by one son: Charles Anthony Moore; and two sisters: Myra Jo Brinkley and Wilma Dutton.
Marie graduated from the Eldorado High School in 1957. She was employed as an accountant for Kerber, Eck and Braeckel, LLP, in Springfield, for many years.
Marie is a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, and the Lincoln Moose. She loved to travel, play golf, and quilt.
Memorials in Marie's memory may be made to any of the food banks in Lincoln.
Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020