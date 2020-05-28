|
Marilee Thomas Cochran 1928 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Marilee Thomas Cochran, 92, of Springfield, died at 11:30 pm, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born April 16, 1928 in Springfield, IL to Glen and Marie (Spitler) Thomas.
She is survived by three nieces, Connie (Greg) Bourland of Springfield, Christie Jones of Wesley Chapel, FL and Marie Thomas of Springfield; great nieces and nephews, Jacki (Russ)
Thomas-Herington, Jayme (Lewis) Mazzone, Zach (Sami) Bourland and Christa (companion, Drew Nicdao) Bourland; great-great niece and great-great nephew, Russell and Colette Herington; several cousins and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one nephew, Glen Thomas; brother, Robert S. Thomas and sister-in-law, Mary Agnes Thomas.
Marilee was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed antiquing, genealogy and animals. She owned an antique store called The Memory Shop in Lincoln, IL. She worked at Springfield Title and Abstract and later worked for the State of Illinois Conservation Department in land acquisition.
She was a one of a kind, and truly was so strong through these past months of isolation. She wanted everyone to stay safe and be well.
A private graveside service will be held at Virden Cemetery with Pastor Greg Busboom officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or the Animal Protective League.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 28 to June 1, 2020