Marilyn Josephine Taylor 1936 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Marilyn Josephine Taylor, 82, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Villa Health Care East in Sherman, IL.
She was born on December 1, 1936, in Bedford, IA, the daughter of Floyd F. and Gertrude Schmitt Derrickson. The family moved to Lincoln, IL when Marilyn was in the fourth grade, and she graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955. Marilyn attended the Institute of Business Technology and worked in accounting.
She married Louis Sterling Taylor on June 6, 1959, at St. Patrick's Church in Lincoln, IL.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lou; daughter, Susan Marie; sister, Betty; and brothers, Bill and Jess.
She is survived by her daughters, Melody (Duane) Otey of Morton, IL and Stephanie (Jason) Rasmussen of Springfield; and four grandchildren, Jeramie Taylor, Taylor Cagle, Haley Lower, and Megan Huskins.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering & Funeral Mass: Family will host a gathering from 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield. Mass will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Rev. Pawel Augustyniak, celebrant.
Burial will be held at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lincoln, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 675 E. Linton, Springfield, IL 62703 or the Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019