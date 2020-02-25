|
|
Marilyn Knecht 1925 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Marilyn Knecht, 95, of Lincoln, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln.
A Rosary Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. prior to the visitation.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Marilyn Atteberry was born on January 9, 1925 in Lincoln the daughter of Orville and Edith Reising Atteberry. She was united in marriage to Donald E. Knecht on January 31, 1948. He preceded her in death on April 18, 1989.
Marilyn is survived by her children: Edward (Beth) Knecht, Tom (Helen) Knecht, John (Belinda) Knecht. One brother: Harlan "Ike" Atteberry, Six grandchildren: Christopher Knecht, Erik (Cara) Knecht, Aaron (Cara) Knecht, Kelly Knecht, Kathie (Jim) Williams, Brian (Katie) Knecht. Seven great-grandchildren: Henry and Levi Knecht, Chrissy Edward, Quinton and Keagon Waters, Alexis Richert, Kaycee Bernhardt.
She graduated from Beason Community High School and later from Lincoln College in 1944.
Marilyn was employed at Armour Foods for 6 years and then Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in the billing department for twenty-three years.
She volunteered at St. Clara's Nursing Home, Holy Family Society, SHIP and at the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, St. Clara Senior and Rehab Center or National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows of Bellville, Illinois.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020