Marilyn L Jackson 1926 - 2019
Mt. Pulaski, IL—Marilyn L. Jackson, 93, of Mt. Pulaski, IL, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 in Vonderlieth Living Center, Mt. Pulaski.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Mt. Pulaski or to the Mt. Pulaski Rescue Squad. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Marilyn was born August 18, 1926, in Nashville, IL, daughter of Gus and Louise (Vogt) Luebke. She married James Abner Jackson April 18, 1948, in Mt. Pulaski. He preceded her in death.
Marilyn was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Pulaski.
She is survived by her sons: Gary Jackson and wife Linda of Latham, IL, and Ronald Jackson and wife Patricia of Peoria Heights; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Gayle Diane Wheeler and grandson Derek Wheeler.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019