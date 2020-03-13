|
Marilyn S. Williamson 1930 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Patricia Marilyn (Shaffner) Williamson, 89, formerly of Lincoln, IL, passed on Friday February 21, 2020 at Liberty Village in Peoria, IL.
Marilyn was born on October 18, 1930, in Roswell, New Mexico, the older daughter of Carl and Beatrice Brown Shaffner. She graduated from Jacksonville High School, Jacksonville, IL (1948) where she sang in the Glee Club and served as editor of the school's yearbook, The Crimson J. Marilyn graduated from Illinois College, Jacksonville, IL (1952). She was an active member of the Gamma Delta Literary Society, and earned a double major in English and Spanish. She was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Society and later named as a member of the American Association of University Women. Post graduation she served as President of Illinois College's Alumni Association. It was during her Illinois College days that she met and married fellow student Arthur R. Williamson. In 1964, she and family relocated to Lincoln IL when Dr. Arthur Williamson moved his medical practice from Arlington Heights, IL and opened the Williamson Clinic in Lincoln, IL. She was a member of the Lincoln Christian Church, Lincoln, IL.
Marilyn is survived by five sons: David Arthur of Saline, MI, Leslie Bruce (Cathy) of Cape Carteret, NC, Jeffrey Lynn (Jane) of Peoria, IL, John Michael (Donna) of San Francisco, CA, Douglas Crawford (Michelle) of Dublin, CA.; seventeen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Arthur R. Williamson (d. 2008), father Carl M. Shaffner (d. 1972), mother Beatrice Brown Shaffner (d. 1991), and sister Carol Ann Robson (d. 2015).
Marilyn was full of life, had a great sense of humor, possessed a strong inquisitive nature and had many dear friends. She loved to play a competitive game of bridge, read books with the Book Club, bake apple pies, shop at Talbots, correct anyone's bad grammar, and watch basketball games, especially the LCHS Railsplitters, Fighting Illini, and Chicago Bulls (when Michael Jordan was playing). While celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary in Chicago, she insisted on attending a Chicago Bulls game. She especially loved her boys and played a huge role in helping to shape their lives.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00am at Lincoln Christian Church, Lincoln, Illinois.
Visitation will be 4-7pm Friday March 20, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln, Illinois.
Burial will be in Lucas Chapel Cemetery, rural Middletown, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to:
-LCHS Boys Booster Club, P.O. Box 803, Lincoln, IL 62656
-Illinois College, c/o President's Office, 1101 West College Ave, Jacksonville, IL 62650.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020