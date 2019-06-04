Marilyn Theoald 1929 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—Marilyn Theobald, 89, of Lincoln, formerly of Mt. Pulaski, passed away at 4:35 p.m. Monday May 20, 2019, at The Christian Village in Lincoln.

Marilyn was born on June 22, 1929, in Carlinville, IL; daughter of Clark and Kathryn Dobey. She married Robert Cecil Theobald on February 12, 1950, in Elkhart, IL. He preceded her in death on January 5, 1992.

Surviving her are her children, Kay (Karl) Davis of Elkhart, IL and Pamela (Larry) McCurry of Arizona; three siblings,: Gary (Joyce) Dobey of Elkhart, IL, Jack Dobey of Peoria, IL, and Susan Johnson of Elkhart, IL; grandchildren, Jerry Davis and Scott Davis of Lincoln, IL, Karyl Davis of Elkhart,IL, Jennifer (Court) Mael of California, Jamie (John) Gillette of Arizona, Tammi (Wes) McCurry of Arizona; great grandchildren, Lucas, Alexia, Cecilia, Isaac, Ryan, Michael, Gretchen, and Bridger. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Wayne Dobey.

She was a member of Mt. Pulaski Christian Church and was a member of the Jubilations, which was a group of ladies that would travel and sing at different churches.

Services for Marilyn will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Elkhart Christian Church with Stacy Popejoy officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service (9:00-11:00 a.m.). Burial at Mt. Pulaski Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be made in Marilyn's name to The Christian Village of Lincoln. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 4 to June 6, 2019