Marvin G. Hierman Jr. Obituary
Marvin G. Hierman Jr. 1948 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Marvin G. Hierman Jr. "Chip", 71, of Lincoln, passed away January 9, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Chip was born May 4, 1948 in Jacksonville, IL., the son of Marvin G. Hierman Sr. and Beatrice (Voerding). He married Mary Poloney on November 26, 1983. He was employed at Eaton Corporation. Mr. Hierman enjoyed wood working, gardening, and his cat.
Surviving are his wife Mary, daughter Elizabeth (Christopher) Reed, son David Hierman, grandchildren Remy Reed and Ronan Reed, and niece Emily Hierman-Crim.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Candace Hierman-Crim.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020
