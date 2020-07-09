1/1
Marvin H. Boss Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin H. Boss Jr 1929 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Lincoln - Marvin H. Boss, Jr (91) passed away at 8:36am on July 6, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center Springfield, IL.
Marv was the son of Marvin H. Boss, Sr and Blanche (Gray) Boss, born in St. Louis, Mo. on June 20, 1929.
Marvin is survived by his children: Jeff (Marty)Boss of Carmel, IN (prior Morton, IL), and Carol Boss of Lincoln, IL; one sister in-law: Connie Boss of Lincoln, IL; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Roger, and one daughter, Lynn.
Marvin worked at Boss Drug store, a Lincoln business founded by his father, for most of his working career. Marvin's smiling face and helpful attitude could be found behind the counter almost every day that he worked at "the store". Boss Drug Store was a fixture in Lincoln for almost 58 years.
He dedicated most of his working life to keeping a vibrant business district in downtown Lincoln, IL. People in Lincoln will remember Marvin working with the Chamber or other business groups to promote local retail business.
Marvin was a "great guy" who accumulated many friends over the years. His children will always remember him as a kind and generous person who was always interested in what was going on in their lives.
Marvin's love in life was flying airplanes. He served as a pilot in the United States Airforce and attained the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He flew B-25s, B-29s, and KC-97s while in the USAF. Upon leaving the USAF, he joined the Air Guard in Peoria and few P-51 fighters which he said were his favorite airplanes to fly.
After military service, Marv continued to fly recreationally for over 50 years.
Marvin was one of the original members and current Board Member of Heritage in Flight Museum in Lincoln, IL. He really enjoyed the members of this group and talked about the fun times enjoyed by everyone as they built this museum to preserve Aviation History in Central Illinois which also includes historical Military displays from all branches of our Armed Services. Marvin was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Heritage in Flight Museum (Logan County Airport) in Lincoln, IL on Tuesday - July 28, at 4pm till 7pm.
Memorials can be made to the Heritage in Flight Museum or the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved