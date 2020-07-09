Marvin H. Boss Jr 1929 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Lincoln - Marvin H. Boss, Jr (91) passed away at 8:36am on July 6, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center Springfield, IL.
Marv was the son of Marvin H. Boss, Sr and Blanche (Gray) Boss, born in St. Louis, Mo. on June 20, 1929.
Marvin is survived by his children: Jeff (Marty)Boss of Carmel, IN (prior Morton, IL), and Carol Boss of Lincoln, IL; one sister in-law: Connie Boss of Lincoln, IL; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Roger, and one daughter, Lynn.
Marvin worked at Boss Drug store, a Lincoln business founded by his father, for most of his working career. Marvin's smiling face and helpful attitude could be found behind the counter almost every day that he worked at "the store". Boss Drug Store was a fixture in Lincoln for almost 58 years.
He dedicated most of his working life to keeping a vibrant business district in downtown Lincoln, IL. People in Lincoln will remember Marvin working with the Chamber or other business groups to promote local retail business.
Marvin was a "great guy" who accumulated many friends over the years. His children will always remember him as a kind and generous person who was always interested in what was going on in their lives.
Marvin's love in life was flying airplanes. He served as a pilot in the United States Airforce and attained the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He flew B-25s, B-29s, and KC-97s while in the USAF. Upon leaving the USAF, he joined the Air Guard in Peoria and few P-51 fighters which he said were his favorite airplanes to fly.
After military service, Marv continued to fly recreationally for over 50 years.
Marvin was one of the original members and current Board Member of Heritage in Flight Museum in Lincoln, IL. He really enjoyed the members of this group and talked about the fun times enjoyed by everyone as they built this museum to preserve Aviation History in Central Illinois which also includes historical Military displays from all branches of our Armed Services. Marvin was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Heritage in Flight Museum (Logan County Airport) in Lincoln, IL on Tuesday - July 28, at 4pm till 7pm.
Memorials can be made to the Heritage in Flight Museum or the American Cancer Society
.