Marvin L. Juhl 1932 - 2019
Du Quoin, IL—Marvin L. Juhl, 86, of Du Quoin, IL, passed away at 5:02 P.M., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Sparta Community Hospital
Marvin had been a manager at Associated Lumber in Du Quoin. He was a member of the Bethel Lutheran Church in Du Quoin. Marvin was a member of Laborers for Christ. He taught adult education classes at John A. Logan College and he taught Dale Carnegie Classes. Marvin was an avid golfer.
He was born August 31, 1932 at New Holland, IL, the son of Albert and Margaret (Krusemark) Juhl.
He married Josephine E. Snyder on September 14, 1951 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL and she survives.
He is survived by his wife of Sparta, five children - Robert "Bob" Juhl and wife Robin of Du Quoin, Jim Juhl and wife Patti of Du Quoin, Joe Juhl and wife Janie of Percy, Brenda Juhl of Du Quoin, and Dave Juhl and wife Becky of Momence, IL, one sister - Ruth Juhl of Pinckneyville, thirteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers - Loren Juhl and Leonard Juhl, and three sisters - Alberta Flowers, Pauline Meacham, and Maxine Juhl.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M., Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Du Quoin with Rev. Alan Kornacki officiating.
Friends may call from 9 A.M. until the time of service on Monday at the church.
Graveside services will be at Noon, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Richmond Grove Cemetery in New Holland, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethel Lutheran Preschool or Gold Plate and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.
For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.
