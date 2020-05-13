|
|
Mary Anderson 1926 - 2020
Galena, IL—Mary M. Anderson, 93 of Galena, IL, and formerly of Middletown, IL passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community. In accordance with state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service at this time. Burial services for the immediate family will take place in Irish Grove Cemetery, Middletown, IL. Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL is in charge of local arrangements. She was united in marriage to Clarence "Bud" Anderson on January 21, 1951, in Middletown, IL and he preceded her in death on November 3, 1998. Mary worked for the Illinois Secretary of State. She retired from the Credit Bureau in Springfield, IL after thirty-five years. Mary is survived by her daughter, Waynetta (Curtis) Blaum, of Bettendorf, IA, two grandsons, Matthew (Alaina) Blaum, and Michael (Samantha) Blaum, both of Galena, five great-grandchildren, Emma, Elliott, Sabine, Zoë, and Jack Blaum all of Galena. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents Clarence (Grace) Munsch, a brother, Wayne Munsch, and sister, Sally Burnette. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation in memory of Mary. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Galena Stauss Assisted Living, Galena Stauss Senior Care Community, Hospice of Dubuque and Dr. Beth Gullone. Your care and compassion during this difficult time will never be forgotten.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 13 to May 16, 2020