Mary Ann Garrison 1934 - 2019

Valley Park, MO—Mary Ann Garrison, 84, of Valley Park, MO, formerly of Elkhart, IL, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Mary Ann was born on December 16, 1934, in Lincoln, IL; the daughter of Alfred L. and Mildred (Amberg) Olson. She married Verne Lee Garrison on September 6, 1953, in Lincoln, IL. He preceded her in death on August 18, 2017.

Mary Ann is survived by her children: Martin Lee (Mary) Garrison of Leawood, KS, Stuart L. (Karen) Garrison of Jackson, MO, and Lee Ann (Jim) Appelbaum of Ballwin, MO; seven grandchildren, Martin Andrew, Zachary Stuart, Hunter Joseph, Lauren Elizabeth, Lindsay Olson, Jack Garrison, Kendall Parkes;, and four great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Lake Bank Cemetery following the visitation. Memorials may be made in Mary Ann's name to the . Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 20 to May 22, 2019