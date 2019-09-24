|
|
Mary Ann Schonauer 1931 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Mary Ann Schonauer, 87, of Lincoln passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Clara's Rehab and Senior Care Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Jeffrey G. Laible officiating.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peasley Funeral Home.
A Rosary Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. prior to the visitation at the Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Lincoln.
Mary Ann Moos was born on November 3, 1931 in Lincoln the daughter of Emil and Marie Ananias Moos Sr.. She was united in marriage to Louis A. Schonauer on February 2, 1956. He preceded her in death on February 28, 1994.
She is survived by her four sons: David (Laura) Schonauer, Thomas (Patti Becker) Schonauer, John (Sherry) Schonauer, Joseph (Carrie) Schonauer. Ten grandchildren Fourteen great grandchildren.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters: Nellie Mae Koester, Norma Shanle, three brothers: William F. Moos, Emil "Bud" Moos Jr., Thomas Moos.
Mary Ann graduated from the Lincoln Community High School in 1949. She retired from Cilco in 1990.
She is a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and Daughters of Isabella.
Mary Ann's hobbies included cooking, crafts and playing BINGO.
Memorials may be made to Carroll School , Holy Family Catholic Church or HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019