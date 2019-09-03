|
|
Mary C. Walters 1924 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Lincoln- Mary C. Walters, 95, passed away at 9:28 a.m. on Sunday September 1, 2019 at St. Clara's Manor in Lincoln, IL.
Mary was born on August 25, 1924 in Ottawa, KS; daughter of Frank Leslie and Lena Marie (Horney) Houghton. She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter: Barbara Cherry, and two brothers: Robert and David Houghton.
Mary is survived by her grandchildren: Donna (Tim) Barkley of Mishawaka, IN and Jason Lee Hampleman of Fort Collins, CO; her great grandchildren: Alex Barkley, Ryan Barkley, Jason Hampleman Jr, Crystal Smith, and Amber Hampleman; her great-great grandchildren: Jason, Emjay, Everlee, Ayesin, and Ava; her nieces and nephews: Diane Sue (Joe) Powers of Lincoln, IL, Bruce Houghton of Lincoln, IL, Roy Houghton of Bloomington, IL, and Linda (Al) Jordan of Mt. Home, AR.
Mary worked at the Eaton Corporation in Lincoln for 33 years. She was also a waitress at the Elks Country Club in Lincoln as well as the Tropics Restaurant. She was also very active at the VFW Post # 1756.
A graveside service for Mary will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday September 6, 2019 at New Union Cemetery in Lincoln with Ryan Barkley officiating. Memorials may be made in Mary's name to the or The VFW Post # 1756. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019