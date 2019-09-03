The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
New Union Cemetery
Lincoln, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Walters


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. Walters Obituary
Mary C. Walters 1924 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Lincoln- Mary C. Walters, 95, passed away at 9:28 a.m. on Sunday September 1, 2019 at St. Clara's Manor in Lincoln, IL.
Mary was born on August 25, 1924 in Ottawa, KS; daughter of Frank Leslie and Lena Marie (Horney) Houghton. She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter: Barbara Cherry, and two brothers: Robert and David Houghton.
Mary is survived by her grandchildren: Donna (Tim) Barkley of Mishawaka, IN and Jason Lee Hampleman of Fort Collins, CO; her great grandchildren: Alex Barkley, Ryan Barkley, Jason Hampleman Jr, Crystal Smith, and Amber Hampleman; her great-great grandchildren: Jason, Emjay, Everlee, Ayesin, and Ava; her nieces and nephews: Diane Sue (Joe) Powers of Lincoln, IL, Bruce Houghton of Lincoln, IL, Roy Houghton of Bloomington, IL, and Linda (Al) Jordan of Mt. Home, AR.
Mary worked at the Eaton Corporation in Lincoln for 33 years. She was also a waitress at the Elks Country Club in Lincoln as well as the Tropics Restaurant. She was also very active at the VFW Post # 1756.
A graveside service for Mary will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday September 6, 2019 at New Union Cemetery in Lincoln with Ryan Barkley officiating. Memorials may be made in Mary's name to the or The VFW Post # 1756. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
Download Now