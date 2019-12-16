Home

Mary E. Sauer


1920 - 2019
Mary E. Sauer Obituary
Rushville, IL—Born October 20, 1920, in Rushville, Illinois to Dwight Wilmot and Lillian Fuller. Mary passed away at Christian Village in Lincoln on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Mary is survived by her daughter Vicky Craig (Ed) Atlanta, 4 grandchildren, Kim Shields(Daryl) Atlanta, IL, Patty Lynn Poff (Kirby),St. Joseph, IL, Chad Palmer (Eiisa), Bloomington, IL and Rick Palmer Kewanee, IL.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Sauer, son Craig Lee Spangler, and daughter Sharolyn Palmer and 3 great grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Holland, Barry and Bennett Funeral Home in Lincoln,IL.
A private family service will be held at a later date
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
