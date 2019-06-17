Mary Edith Heyen 1927 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—Mary Edith Heyen, 92, of Lincoln passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at St. Clara's Manor in Lincoln, IL.

Mary was born on June 6, 1927 in Middletown, IL the daughter of Walter and Bertha (Snyder) Boyer. She married Eddie Heyen on March 31, 1979 in New Holland, IL. he preceded her in death on September 13, 1988.

Mary was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Mary was member of The New Holland First United Methodist Church in New Holland, IL.

Services for Mary will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services (10:00-11:00am) also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Richmond Grove Cemetery in New Holland, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to St. Clara's Manor Activity Fund. Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 17 to June 19, 2019