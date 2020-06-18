Mary L. Wilson
Mary L. Wilson
Lincoln, Ill. - Mary L. Wilson, 89, of Lincoln passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln.

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
