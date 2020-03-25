|
Mary Lou Treuthart 1944 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Mary Lou Treuthart, 76, of Lincoln, passed away March 24, 2020 at Copper Creek Cottages, Lincoln, IL.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. There will be no services at this time.
Mary Lou was born February 29, 1944 in Springfield, IL., the daughter of Charles Waitkus and Anna (Phillips). She married Ray Treuthart on November 16, 1963. They shared 56 loving years of marriage. She was the Co Owner of Treu Body Works and enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, and ceramics. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Lincoln, IL.
Surviving are her husband Ray Treuthart of Lincoln, IL.; children Ray Dean (Lisa) Treuthart of Lincoln, IL., Kenny (Lynnette) Treuthart of Bloomington IL., and Tina Garman of Henderson, NV.; grandchildren: Cyra Buttell, Nathan Treuthart, Drew Garman, Kelsey Treuthart, and Trevor Garman; great granddaughter Carlie Buttell; siblings: Martha (Richard) Harvell of Springfield, IL., , Barry (Debbie) Waitkus of Springfield, IL., , and Janet (Larry) Franklin of Mt. Sterling, IL; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Charles Waitkus, Robert Waitkus, Gloria Berguss, Phyllis Bull, twin sisters Marian Grace and Mary Elizabeth; and daughter in law Dana Treuthart.
Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities or to the .
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020