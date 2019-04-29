|
Marylyn Lolling 1935 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Marylyn Lolling, 83, formerly of Hartsburg, passed away at 7:58 p.m. on April 28, 2019, at St. Clara's Manor in Lincoln.
Marylyn was born on December 31, 1935, in Lincoln, IL; daughter of William and Pansy (McCray) Lee. She married Gerald Lolling Sr. in 1954 in Emden, IL. He survives her.
Also surviving are her children: Diana (Kevin) Leindl, Gerald (Toni) Lolling Jr., and Janice (Colby) Cordray all of Hartsburg, IL; 23 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Mariann Kay Stegemann; her sisters, Loretta, Hazel, and Leona;, her brothers, Bob, Edward, Walter, Bill, and one infant brother.
Marylyn enjoyed going to the farmers market at least twice a week; she loved to bake and especially bake cookies. She also was a bargain shopper and enjoyed going to flea markets. She also loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. In her earlier years she was a house keeper at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, was a 4 H leader, and was a Cub Scout Den Leader.
A memorial service for Marylyn will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday May 2, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hartsburg, IL with Rev. Lisa Goodwin officiating. Visitation will follow the service where a luncheon will be served also at the church. Memorials may be made in Marylyn's name to St. John's Lutheran Church or The .
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019