|
|
Matthew Shull 1987 - 2019
Delavan, IL—Matthew Shull, 31, of Delavan, passed away on Saturday, July 06, 2019 in Greenview, IL.
Matthew was born on October 13, 1987 on Fort Huachuca Army Base in Arizona; the son of Tonia Lowe and Terry Shull. He married Heidi Williamson on October 23, 2018 in Pekin, IL.
Matthew is survived by his parents; his wife, Heidi; his daughter, Makenzie Shull-Lowe; his son, Chance Shull; his step-sons, Landen Williamson and Xavier Bright; his sister, Ashley Sitton; his brother, Ryan Shull; his grandfather, David Sherrer; his three nephews, two nieces; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Vicki May; and his uncle, Derek Sherrer.
Services for Matthew will be announced on a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Matthew's name to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from July 8 to July 10, 2019