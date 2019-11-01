|
Maurice E. Irwin 1940 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Maurice E. Irwin, 79, of Lincoln, formerly of Beason, passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Copper Creek Cottages in Lincoln, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral Services for Maurice will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Rev. Stephen Goodwin will officiate.
Burial will follow at Harmony Cemetery in rural Beason.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Maurice Evan Irwin was born September 24, 1940, the son of George C. and Olga Stoll Irwin. He was united in marriage with Karen S. McKown on July 23, 1967. She survives.
Maurice is survived by his wife; two sons: David (Rachel Lessen) Irwin and Tom (Laura) Irwin; three grandchildren: Clayton (Ashton) Irwin, Jenna (Ryan) Dean, and Ally (Eric Kuhns) Irwin; one great-grandchild: Bennett Dean; two brothers: George (Shiela) Irwin and John (Doris) Irwin; and two sisters: Jane Jacobs and Betty (Richard) Peyer.
He was preceded in death by one son, Douglas D. Irwin; one brother: Robert Irwin; and his twin sister, Margaret E. Randolph.
Maurice was a 1958 graduate of Beason High School. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Maurice was a lifelong grain farmer and dairy operator in rural Beason. He was also an avid Dodgers fan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of his family to divide amongst Maurice's favorite charitable organizations.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019