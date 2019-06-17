Melanie Schaler 1974 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—Melanie Schaler, 44, of Lincoln passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.

Melanie was born on July 2, 1974 in Pekin, IL the daughter of Harvey and Jeanne (Onken) Boyer. She married Joe Schaler on December 31, 2005. He survives in Lincoln.

Melanie is also survived by her daughter, Sara Buchanan of Nashville, TN; her brother, Michael (Ginger) Boyer of Indianapolis, IN, and sister, Michelle (David) Eyrse of Hartsburg, IL. Melanie is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Jeanne Boyer.

All who knew Melanie were made well aware of her sense of selflessness, servant heart, beautiful smile and goofy sense of humor. She would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need, seeing to everyone else's needs before her own. This continued through her donation to Gift of Hope.

She fiercely loved with her entire heart. The void she will leave here on earth is monumental but the celebration in heaven will be as equally great.

Services for Melanie will be held at 11am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Lincoln Christian Church in Lincoln, with a visitation held one hour prior to the service (10-11am). Burial will follow the services at Greenhill Cemetery in San Jose, IL. An evening visitation will take place from 3-7pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. In lieu of flowers and as her "final fundraiser," memorial donations may be made out to Joseph Schaler to later be equally divided amongst Melanie's various organizations and distributed on her birthday, July 2. Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 17 to June 19, 2019