Holland, Barry & Bennett Funeral Home
620 Pulaski
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-2638
Melissa Jeanette Hilton

Melissa Jeanette Hilton Obituary
Melissa Jeanette Hilton 1975 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Melissa Jeanette "Missy" Hilton, 44, of Lincoln, passed away January 15, 2020 in Springfield, IL.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 PM Monday, January 26, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Missy was born March 30, 1975 in Springfield, IL., the daughter of Marvin Hilton and Jeanette (Randall) Hilton.
Surviving are her father and step mother Marvin and Vickie Hilton; children John Hilton and Roxanna Tibbs; grandchildren Skylar and Hazel; and siblings Jason Hilton, J.R. Gullo, Shane Gullo, Tyler Teaney, Troy Teaney, and Thais Eads.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, mother Jeanette Hilton, and birth mother Doty Lee.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
